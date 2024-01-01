Mochi Kingpin Pre-Roll (1g)

by TKO Reserve
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this product

Elevate your smoke session with the TKO Kingpin 1g Premium Pre-Roll, crafted for those who demand the best. This meticulously rolled pre-roll contains 1 gram of carefully selected, high-quality cannabis flower, offering a powerful and refined experience.

The Kingpin is designed to deliver a smooth, full-bodied smoke, rich in flavor and potency. Each puff provides a satisfying and consistent burn, ensuring you enjoy every moment to the fullest. Whether you’re winding down after a long day or celebrating a special occasion, the TKO Kingpin is the perfect companion for a premium smoking experience.

Indulge in the Kingpin, and let its superior quality and craftsmanship take your cannabis experience to new heights.

About this strain

Mochi, also known as "Gelato 47" and "Mochi Gelato," a hybrid marijuana strain that promotes creativity and pain relief. Mochi is made by crossing Sunset Sherbet with Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Mochi is known for having beautiful, dense buds with a frosty mixture of colors including purple, jade and bright red. 

