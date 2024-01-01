  • dubshot
  • trop cherry
  • Wood Tip Blunt
Logo for the brand Top Shelf Washington

Top Shelf Washington

#topshelf #Cannabis #weed #joints #cartridge
All categoriesCannabisConcentrates

THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

199 products
Product image for Blue Raspberry Distillate Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Blue Raspberry Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Top Shelf Washington
Product image for Blackberry Kush Crumble 1g
Ingestible
Blackberry Kush Crumble 1g
by Top Shelf Washington
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blue Dream Live Resin 1g
Resin
Blue Dream Live Resin 1g
by Top Shelf Washington
Product image for Strawberry Cough Distillate Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Strawberry Cough Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Top Shelf Washington
Product image for Cheese Distillate Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Cheese Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Top Shelf Washington
Product image for Oregon Diesel E-Joint
Cartridges
Oregon Diesel E-Joint
by Top Shelf Washington
Product image for OG Chem E-Joint
Cartridges
OG Chem E-Joint
by Top Shelf Washington
Product image for Dutch Blueberry Distillate Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Dutch Blueberry Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Top Shelf Washington
THC 95%
Product image for Trainwreck Distillate Applicator 1g
Solvent
Trainwreck Distillate Applicator 1g
by Top Shelf Washington
Product image for Blackberry Cream Live Resin 1g
Solvent
Blackberry Cream Live Resin 1g
by Top Shelf Washington
Product image for Harlequin Distillate Cartridge .5g
Cartridges
Harlequin Distillate Cartridge .5g
by Top Shelf Washington
Product image for Gelato Distillate Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Gelato Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Top Shelf Washington
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Kimbo Kush Distillate Cartridge .5g
Cartridges
Kimbo Kush Distillate Cartridge .5g
by Top Shelf Washington
THC 94.9%
Product image for Lemon Lime Distillate Cartridge .5g
Cartridges
Lemon Lime Distillate Cartridge .5g
by Top Shelf Washington
Product image for Mango Distillate Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Mango Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Top Shelf Washington
THC 24%
CBD 0.3%
Product image for Banana Kush Distillate Applicator 1g
Solvent
Banana Kush Distillate Applicator 1g
by Top Shelf Washington
Product image for Blackberry Kush Distillate Applicator 1g
Solvent
Blackberry Kush Distillate Applicator 1g
by Top Shelf Washington
Product image for GSC Distillate Cartridge 1g (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
Cartridges
GSC Distillate Cartridge 1g (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
by Top Shelf Washington
Product image for Pina Colada Distillate Cartridge .5g
Cartridges
Pina Colada Distillate Cartridge .5g
by Top Shelf Washington
Product image for Purple Champagne
Cartridges
Purple Champagne
by Top Shelf Washington
THC 28.76%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple Champagne
Cartridges
Purple Champagne
by Top Shelf Washington
THC 25%
CBD 0.01%
Product image for Green Crack Distillate Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Green Crack Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Top Shelf Washington
Product image for Mendo Afgoo Distillate Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Mendo Afgoo Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Top Shelf Washington
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Romulan Distillate Cartridge .5g
Cartridges
Romulan Distillate Cartridge .5g
by Top Shelf Washington
THC 94%