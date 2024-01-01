We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Top Shelf Washington
#topshelf #Cannabis #weed #joints #cartridge
4
Cannabis
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
199 products
Cartridges
Blue Raspberry Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Top Shelf Washington
5.0
(
1
)
Ingestible
Blackberry Kush Crumble 1g
by Top Shelf Washington
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Resin
Blue Dream Live Resin 1g
by Top Shelf Washington
Cartridges
Strawberry Cough Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Top Shelf Washington
Cartridges
Cheese Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Top Shelf Washington
Cartridges
Oregon Diesel E-Joint
by Top Shelf Washington
Cartridges
OG Chem E-Joint
by Top Shelf Washington
Cartridges
Dutch Blueberry Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Top Shelf Washington
THC 95%
Solvent
Trainwreck Distillate Applicator 1g
by Top Shelf Washington
Solvent
Blackberry Cream Live Resin 1g
by Top Shelf Washington
Cartridges
Harlequin Distillate Cartridge .5g
by Top Shelf Washington
Cartridges
Gelato Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Top Shelf Washington
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Kimbo Kush Distillate Cartridge .5g
by Top Shelf Washington
THC 94.9%
Cartridges
Lemon Lime Distillate Cartridge .5g
by Top Shelf Washington
Cartridges
Mango Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Top Shelf Washington
THC 24%
CBD 0.3%
Solvent
Banana Kush Distillate Applicator 1g
by Top Shelf Washington
Solvent
Blackberry Kush Distillate Applicator 1g
by Top Shelf Washington
Cartridges
GSC Distillate Cartridge 1g (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
by Top Shelf Washington
Cartridges
Pina Colada Distillate Cartridge .5g
by Top Shelf Washington
Cartridges
Purple Champagne
by Top Shelf Washington
THC 28.76%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Purple Champagne
by Top Shelf Washington
THC 25%
CBD 0.01%
Cartridges
Green Crack Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Top Shelf Washington
Cartridges
Mendo Afgoo Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Top Shelf Washington
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Romulan Distillate Cartridge .5g
by Top Shelf Washington
THC 94%
1
2
3
...
9
Concentrates