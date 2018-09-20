About this product
About this strain
Death Star, also known as "Deathstar," is a popular indica marijuana strain bred from a potent cross of Sensi Star and Sour Diesel. Death Star offers skunky sweet jet fuel aromas that are pungent and fill up your nostrils. This strain may not have the ability to destroy planets, but it does have quit a powerful buzz. The effects of Death Star can be slow to arrive, but once they do, this strain will take away all of your worries and replace them with a state of relaxed euphoria. Death Star is ideal for daytime of nighttime use. This strain was originally bred in Ohio, but now has friends throughout the galaxy.
Death Star effects
About this brand
Top Shelf was founded in 2012 by TJ Werth after listening to a news article about medical marijuana. Our vision is to help promote growth in the cannabis industry through responsibility and education. TJ is active in several political organizations and speaks in Olympia frequently. Our mission is to help promote an open and free market where consumers can benefit from healthy competition and innovation. Our core values are quality, value, and exceptional service. Our flower is hand cultivated, hand trimmed, and hand packaged. We ensure freshness and purity with every lot of flower or concentrates by testing all our products through a third-party lab.