Top Shelf Washington
About this product
All Natural 100% pure cannabis is extracted using food grade alcohol and butane, then refined additionally using wiped film distillation, mixed with terpenes, i.e.; limonene, pinene, myrcene, linalool, ocimene, terpineol, humelene, and caryphyllene, and loaded into a CCELL cartridge.
Banana Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
865 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
22% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!