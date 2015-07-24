Trail Blazin'
Nightfire OG Shatter
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
This product, like all those made by Trail Blazin', is guaranteed pesticide and heavy metal free! Check out test results on www.trailblazin.net.
NightFire OG effects
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
