Trail Blazin'

Nightfire OG Shatter

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD

About this product

This product, like all those made by Trail Blazin', is guaranteed pesticide and heavy metal free! Check out test results on www.trailblazin.net.

NightFire OG effects

Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
