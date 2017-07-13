About this product
This product, like all those made by Trail Blazin', is guaranteed pesticide and heavy metal free! Check out test results on www.trailblazin.net.
About this strain
Along with Haze and Skunk #1, Northern Lights is among the most influentials strains of all time. The #5 strain was first entered into competition in 1989. The strain quickly dominated the Cannabis Cup, winning in '89, '90, and '92.
Northern Lights #5 effects
Reported by real people like you
144 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Trail Blazin'
Trail Blazin’ is a 100% pesticide free, 100% LED, sustainably grown Tier 2 Producer/Processor located in beautiful Bellingham, WA!
We never use pesticides - we simply believe they are not safe, and we go the extra mile to have our products tested for over 50 pesticides and heavy metals. We publish all test results publicly, on our website, because we believe consistency and transparency are key. Our product is guaranteed clean and safe - real "medical marijuana."
We keep a consistent lineup of terpene-rich strains with classic genetics, like 9# Hammer, Northern Lights, Strawberry Cough, and Grapefruit. Our focus on terpenes results in flower that delivers a more robust, longer-lasting high than other brands. And our process of curing our product in airtight containers and climate-controlled rooms keeps it in a pristine state until it is ordered and packaged for delivery.
We never use pesticides - we simply believe they are not safe, and we go the extra mile to have our products tested for over 50 pesticides and heavy metals. We publish all test results publicly, on our website, because we believe consistency and transparency are key. Our product is guaranteed clean and safe - real "medical marijuana."
We keep a consistent lineup of terpene-rich strains with classic genetics, like 9# Hammer, Northern Lights, Strawberry Cough, and Grapefruit. Our focus on terpenes results in flower that delivers a more robust, longer-lasting high than other brands. And our process of curing our product in airtight containers and climate-controlled rooms keeps it in a pristine state until it is ordered and packaged for delivery.