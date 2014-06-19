Juicy Fruit CBD Disposable Vape Pen | Full Spectrum with Boosted CBG
Our customers are loyal to our vapes for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar product – your wellness is our top priority.
Juicy Fruit is so much more than just a delicious flavor – its terpene profile makes it an amazing strain for daytime productivity and focus while still keeping you relaxed. Taste and smell are described as ranging from fruit punch and lemons, to a blend of piña colada and plums. Try this delicious hybrid strain by your laptop or on the go for an anytime mood boost!
Juicy Fruit, also known as "Juicy Fruit OG" or "Fruity Juice," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Consumers should be cautious with this strain, as the effects are long-lasting and double sided: Juicy Fruit has been reported to cause headaches and paranoia, but It's also known to spark creativity. The aroma is tangy and sweet with notes of fruit punch, lemon, plums and tropical pina colada. Growers say this strain has a flowering time of 7-9 weeks, with THC levels measuring 15-20%.
