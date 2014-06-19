The TribeTokes all-in-one CBD pen is easy to use, hits smooth and is filled with the highest quality CBD vape oil (with a 10% CBG boost). This convenient “use out of the box” option is perfect for customers who don’t want to even press a button – simply inhale to activate and puff puff pass! This pod-style pen design is smaller than most lighters and fits easily in a pocket or your palm for maximum discretion.



Our customers are loyal to our vapes for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar product – your wellness is our top priority.



Juicy Fruit is so much more than just a delicious flavor – its terpene profile makes it an amazing strain for daytime productivity and focus while still keeping you relaxed. Taste and smell are described as ranging from fruit punch and lemons, to a blend of piña colada and plums. Try this delicious hybrid strain by your laptop or on the go for an anytime mood boost!