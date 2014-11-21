Trip Longer
Trip Longer Leather Rolling Tray // Small
About this product
One rolling surface to rule them all. This lightweight, portable, super badass leather cannabis rolling tray is brilliantly designed for all your custom rolling needs and also makes for a great travel companion.
The smooth surface of the leather allows for easy picking, packing and scraping of your ground greens, so don't worry about loosing those precious trichomes. The soft but sturdy leather is a great way to keep your herbs all in one place!
Don't smoke? This perma-bowl is a great place to stash your coins, keys, jewellery, hard candy or well, whatever you want.
Dimensions //
Small // Length 6.5" x Width 6.5"
Large // Length 8" x Width 8"
TRIP LONGER LEATHER & LONG HAUL GUARANTEE
All Trip Longer, Leather Goods for Life Bettering are designed by us to be super functional and hardwearing. Each item is completely handmade using only premium leathers, responsibly sourced from Canadian suppliers with a firm ethical stance on whom they are supplied by.
As always, we handset every stitch and every rivet. It’s how we know the best work is being done. We use only the best hand-stitching thread, a strong and sturdy Ritza 25 from Julius Koch, affectionately known as Tiger Thread, it’s the ultimate choice for long lasting stitches and ensures our products are hardwearing and built to last the longest trip of them all.
We use Chicago Style Rivets because like Chicago, they are hard as fuck.
Don't trust us? Each product is guaranteed. Stitching broke? Send it back, we'll fix it up and ship it back. Just like that.
Questions? Comments? Shout out : wetriplonger@gmail.com
