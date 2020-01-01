Triple J's Minis

From humble beginnings in Oakland, CA, we’ve grown to serve most of our beautiful state. Our dedicated team of cannabis connoisseurs triple check every batch. 5 DIFFERENT BLENDS Triple J’s rolls mini-joints and full size pre-rolls for some of the best dispensaries in California. We offer 5 different blends to suit every lifestyle; hybrid, indica, sativa, enhanced with kief, plus our special edition blends. ROLLING SINCE 2009 Triple J’s continues to stay true to our original small-batch growers in and around California. Rolling since 2009 and providing a more bite-sized and easily shared pre-roll than anything you’ve seen ever before.