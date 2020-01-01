Triple J's Minis
About Triple J's Minis
From humble beginnings in Oakland, CA, we’ve grown to serve most of our beautiful state. Our dedicated team of cannabis connoisseurs triple check every batch. 5 DIFFERENT BLENDS Triple J’s rolls mini-joints and full size pre-rolls for some of the best dispensaries in California. We offer 5 different blends to suit every lifestyle; hybrid, indica, sativa, enhanced with kief, plus our special edition blends. ROLLING SINCE 2009 Triple J’s continues to stay true to our original small-batch growers in and around California. Rolling since 2009 and providing a more bite-sized and easily shared pre-roll than anything you’ve seen ever before.