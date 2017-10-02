About this strain
53 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
37% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
