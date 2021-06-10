Urb Finest Flowers
About this product
Urb Delta 8 THC Cartridges are made with premium Delta 8 THC Distillate and the highest quality terpene profiles.
Ceramic Coil Cartridge; No risk of burning and great smooth taste
ZERO additives or fillers (NO PG, NO VG, NO Vitamin E Acetate)
Approx. 96% THC per cart.
Jack Herer effects
Reported by real people like you
3,356 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
