Urban Pharms
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Vaping
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
86 products
Flower
Urban Delusion
by Urban Pharms
4.7
(
3
)
Flower
Siskiyou Sour
by Urban Pharms
THC 19.84%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Purple Siskyou Sour
by Urban Pharms
Flower
Lovelife haze
by Urban Pharms
THC 18.84%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Rockstar Kush Pre-Rolls 5-pack 5g
by Urban Pharms
Flower
Super Sour OG Kush
by Urban Pharms
Flower
White Fire OG
by Urban Pharms
Pre-rolls
Super Sour OG Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Urban Pharms
THC 24.95%
CBD 0.07%
Flower
Death Star
by Urban Pharms
Pre-rolls
Blue Dream Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack
by Urban Pharms
Pre-rolls
SnowLAnd Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Urban Pharms
Pre-rolls
Grapefruit Juice Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Urban Pharms
Pre-rolls
SnowLAnd Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Urban Pharms
THC 20.56%
CBD 0.08%
Pre-rolls
Pineapple Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Urban Pharms
THC 20.13%
CBD 0.06%
Flower
Lemon Kush
by Urban Pharms
Pre-rolls
Wedding Cake Pre-Roll 2g 2-pack
by Urban Pharms
THC 20%
CBD 0%
Flower
Funky Bitch
by Urban Pharms
THC 20.94%
CBD 0.05%
Flower
SnowLAnd
by Urban Pharms
Pre-rolls
Mimosa Pre-Rolls 2-pack 1g
by Urban Pharms
Flower
Blue Magoo
by Urban Pharms
THC 22.68%
CBD 0.8%
Flower
Blackjack
by Urban Pharms
THC 22.51%
CBD 0%
Flower
Sour Dough Kush
by Urban Pharms
THC 21.73%
CBD 0%
Flower
SFV OG
by Urban Pharms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Critter Breath
by Urban Pharms
