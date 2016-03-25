About this strain
Super Sour OG comes from the Emerald Triangle and combines well-known strains Blueberry, Sour Diesel, and OG Kush with Lost Coast OG to excellent effect. With tight internodal spacing and minimal fan leaves, Super Sour OG offers fantastic yields of frosty, uniform colas. The smell and flavor are very sour with a hint of berry, and Super Sour OG offers a euphoric, uplifting buzz that settles into a relaxed sense of well-being.
Super Sour OG effects
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
44% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
