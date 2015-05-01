Loading…
Urban Pharms

Lamborghini

HybridTHC 18%CBD

Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
