ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Holy Grail Kush
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Holy Grail Kush

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.5 696 reviews

Holy Grail Kush

aka Holy Grail OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Herbal
Peppery

Calculated from 47 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 696 reviews

Holy Grail Kush
  • Citrus
  • Herbal
  • Peppery

Holy Grail Kush is a newer strain created by seed breeders DNA Genetics and Reserva Privada Colorado. It entered into the Seed Company Hybrids category at the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup. As the offspring of multi-award winners OG #18 and Kosher Kush, it’s no surprise that Holy Grail Kush came out on top and is said to have nabbed the competition’s first-ever perfect score. The plants are easy to grow, with large, dense buds appearing at 9 to 10 weeks. Most of Holy Grail Kush’s praise centers around its potency, but this strain produces a more mellow relaxation than the melt-your-face-off sensation the name might suggest. The aroma of this plant is pure kush and has a strong spicy citrus smell, both while growing and once harvested, that is uniquely complex.

Effects

Show all

484 people reported 4155 effects
Relaxed 70%
Happy 62%
Euphoric 53%
Uplifted 45%
Creative 30%
Stress 40%
Pain 35%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 30%
Insomnia 23%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

696

write a review

Find Holy Grail Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Holy Grail Kush nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
OG #18
parent
Second strain parent
Kosher Kush
parent
Strain
Holy Grail Kush
Strain child
Lamborghini
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Holy Grail Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Holy Grail Kush nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Tips for Growing Holy Grail Kush Cannabis
Tips for Growing Holy Grail Kush Cannabis
Find your new favorite cannabis strain based on your favorite food
Find your new favorite cannabis strain based on your favorite food
Tips for Growing Holy Grail Kush Cannabis
Tips for Growing Holy Grail Kush Cannabis
9 Holy Strains That Can Change Pope Francis’ Opinion of Cannabis
9 Holy Strains That Can Change Pope Francis’ Opinion of Cannabis

Most popular in