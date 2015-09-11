URSA Extracts
Chem OG Live Resin
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Chem OG is a notoriously high THC strain. It is a cross between Chemdog x Double OG Sour.
The most unique terpene in this live resin is Borneol (0.6mg/g). There is also a uniquely high amount of Caryophyllene (43.5mg/g), Humelene(15.7mg/g), Bisabolol (3.5mg/g), Fenchol (3.5mg/g) and Linalool (8.4mg/g). Valencene also makes an appearance at 0.6 mg/g.
137 people told us about effects:
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
35% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
