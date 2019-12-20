URSA Extracts
Gelato 33 Liquid Diamond Sauce Cartridge
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Liquid Diamond Sauce is the cleanest way to get the whole effect of the flower. Not only do you get the full amounts of THC and CBD, but you also get the plant’s terpene profile. Liquid Diamonds is a luxurious, aromatic and pungent experience, complete with the sought-after entourage effect that most other vapes can’t provide.
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Humelene, Pinene and Linalool
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Humelene, Pinene and Linalool
Gelato #33 effects
Reported by real people like you
184 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!