Liquid Diamond Sauce is the cleanest way to get the whole effect of the flower. Not only do you get the full amounts of THC and CBD, but you also get the plant’s terpene profile. Liquid Diamonds is a luxurious, aromatic and pungent experience, complete with the sought-after entourage effect that most other vapes can’t provide.



Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Humelene, Pinene and Linalool