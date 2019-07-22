URSA Extracts
Inside the jar there's a beautiful golden pool of terpy deliciousness, saucy but with lots of micro diamonds. The aromatics on this are classic Green Crack, but turned up to 11. I get sweet and sour fruits, mango, honeysuckle, fruit punch, citrus candy, and maraschino cherries, with just a tiny bit of pepper at the back end. The flavor is very similar to the aroma, pulling through more of the mango, and just the tiniest bit of gas on the backside. It hits super smooth. The high is up and awake, very clear-headed and focused. This is the perfect concentrate for smoking and still being functional.
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humelene, Linalool, Myrcene
Rare Terpenes: Fenchol, Valencene
Green Crack effects
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
