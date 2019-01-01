VALOYA IS THE LEADING PROVIDER OF LED GROW LIGHTS FOR BIOTECH AND HORTICULTURAL PURPOSES Valoya is the leading provider of light for biotech and horticultural purposes. The company was founded in 2009 in Finland and now has personnel in Finland, Netherlands and Germany. Valoya’s own team is supported by industry leading professionals globally though out our reseller network, as well as our research partners. OTHERS SELL WATTS, LUX OR ΜMOLS, WE PROVIDE OUR CUSTOMERS WITH HIGHER PRODUCTIVITY Through light, we deliver increases in yield and quality, energy savings and enable new plant growing applications, such as vertical farms. The core in our technology, is the research based light spectrum, which is based on years of extensive research, countless trials and tons of feedback and support from our customers. Our light is richer in its amount of colors, than generic LEDs for horticulture and also traditional greenhouse lights or fluorescent lights. The composition of the light spectrum is designed to drive clear growing goals of customers, for example vegetative leaf growth or flowering. The composition of the light spectrum is wide, as it typically covers the full visible spectrum and beyond (UV-A and far red also include in many spectra), whereas typical generic LEDs only use “narrow” red and blue LEDS which only impact plants light perception on a very small area of what is needed. VALOYA LIGHTS UP PLANTS SEED-TO-SEED, FROM UNDERGROUND TO ROOF-TOP GROWING ENVIRONMENTS We serve all customer segments of professional plant cultivation. Most (7 of 10) major seed companies use our lights to breed the plants that in the future will feed the planet. Crop Protection companies use our products in their development of new substances to minimize crop loss to pests and diseases. Greenhouse growers of vegetables, flowers, ornamentals and tree seedlings use our products in all phases of plant production, from seedling to marketable plants in various production environments. Our high power lights and superior spectra also enable production of algae in photobioreactors. We also have a leading vertical and urban farm customers, who use our lights in novel production environments from underground to roof-top environments. To date we have hundreds of happy users in Europe, North and South America, Asia, Africa and Australia. Valoya® is a registered trademark of Valoya Oy in the European Community, the USA and certain other countries.