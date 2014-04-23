Bruce Banner #3, also known as "BB3" and "Bruce Banner 3," is a hybrid weed strain bred by crossing OG Kush with Strawberry Diesel. Consumers who have smoked Bruce Banner #3 say the effects come on quickly and feel creative, euphoric, and energetic. Medical patients who choose this strain say it helps with feelings associated with stress. Bruce Banner #3 ranges from 20-25% THC. In terms of flavor, you can expect strong notes of sweet strawberry and diesel. The original breeder of Bruce Banner #3 is Dark Horse Genetics. According to growers, Bruce Banner #3 has an average flowering time of 8 to 10 weeks.