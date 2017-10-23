Tangerine Dream THCA Flower

by VIIA Hemp Co.
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Our Tangerine Dream THCA flower is an uplifting citrusy strain bred with Afghani x Neville's Haze strain genetics. Perfect for those who love an uplifting experience, Tangerine Dream's tangy aroma and elevating effects make it a standout choice. If you're a fan of uplifting citrus strains, this one is worth picking up.

Specifications:
-Hybrid
-25.15% THCA
-0.28% ∆9 THC
-Afghani x Neville’s A5 Haze
-Indoor Grown
-Pleasant Citrus Aroma

About this strain

Tangerine Dream is a sativa-leaning strain with effects that may reduce pain and increase energy. Tangerine Dream (from the illustrious Barney’s Farm) is a cross of G13, Afghani, and Neville's A5 Haze. Consuming too much Tangerine Dream may leave you stuck in the couch, as this strain was crafted to meet the demands of medical patients. Uplifting and euphoric, it provides consumers with mental clarity while deeply relaxing muscles. Tangerine Dream typically flowers in 8 to 10 weeks and features a citrusy aroma.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand VIIA Hemp Co.
VIIA Hemp Co.
Shop products
Our mission is to help people enhance their everyday experiences through the use of premium cannabis products. We believe in going beyond CBD and using the whole cannabis plant, emphasizing the benefits of minor cannabinoids. Each VIIA product is crafted for a specific purpose, experience, and range of psychoactivity.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.