Vireo Health
1937 - Cream Caramel
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
Indica-Dominant
Cream Caramel effects
Reported by real people like you
87 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!