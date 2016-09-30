ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
The Maple Leaf is a heroic strain of Indica with fat leaves, plump buds, and caked with crystals. Ml's lineage spans from the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan and has survived through some turbulent times due to the invading former USSR in the 80s. The taste of the herb is sweet, somewhat citrusy, and smells of incense. The effect of this wonderful strain has been known to act as an aphrodisiac and gives off a very relaxing and sensational body buzz. Coupled with a loved one and some good music or a good movie, Maple Leaf Indica can help provide the right mood for romance...or if enjoyed too much, can bring on a deep sleep right in the middle of your plans.     

34 people reported 315 effects
Relaxed 50%
Euphoric 47%
Happy 47%
Sleepy 41%
Creative 38%
Insomnia 47%
Pain 41%
Stress 35%
Anxiety 32%
Depression 23%
Dry mouth 41%
Dry eyes 14%
Headache 11%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 5%

Avatar for MrKhronicz
Member since 2015
One of the first legendary strains, in my opinion, I tried. I understand highly what it means when they say, "if enjoyed too much, can bring on a deep sleep". Me and my girl got a bag of this stuff, smelled amazing and was sticky like syrup. Got home, packed my favourite Yoda bong with a fat bowl, ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for chipe
Member since 2011
my favorite indica, makes you feel like warm melting butter, one bowl put me to sleep even though i usually have to take like 3 wax hits to sleep. great for insomnia, extreme stress relief, muscle tightness, nerve pain. i havent tried it in the daytime.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappySleepyTingly
Avatar for GreenGreenWA
Member since 2016
This Bushy, sturdy, resilliant Cannabis Plant is Legendary! I've grown her outdoors in the Puget Sound Region and she loves the atmosphere. After the Dark Green Foliage is formed I cut the larger fan leaves to give the bottom some love too. This babe flowers at warp speed without much smell at all. ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for HelloBello
Member since 2016
Insomnia has been a problem but not with this strain. Maple Leaf Indica has a purpose and seems to deliver everytime!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for MyJokerHandStayLIT
Member since 2017
Instantly melts your body into a feel-good Jell-O but you are in control. Instantly relaxed stress anxiety believed in overall feeling of well-being this is a great strain
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Maple Leaf Indica
First strain child
Denver Maple
child
Second strain child
Marley's Collie
child

