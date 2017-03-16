White Lavender is a sativa-dominant cross of White Widow and Lavender bred by G13 Labs. The influence of White Widow genetics adds a heavy coat of trichomes to the potent effects and flowery flavors of Lavender. The combination creates a hybrid that has calming effects led by the uplifting and creative nature. White Lavender produces a euphoric rush of cerebral activity alongside its intense flavor palate that combines hints of spices with fresh fruit.