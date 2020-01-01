Von Baron Farms

The Von Baron Family originated in the Bordeaux valley of France. In the 12th Century, the Von Baron family owned large dairy farms that produced butter and cheese that was sold through all of Northern Europe. Dr. Hans Von Baron, the grandson of Herve Van Baron, would treat his patients with herbal medicine grown on and around the family’s farms. His wife Sofie Van Baron, an accomplished baker, would infuse the medical herbs into sweet butter that was made from the family’s diary farm. Sofie would bake with the infused sweet butter in her various recipes to treat Dr. Von Baron's patients. Today the Van Baron family is continuing Hans and Sofie’s quest to provide people with the medical benefits of these herbs with a modern twist on the old recipes.