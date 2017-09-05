(90% Indica / 10% Sativa) Grown by Urban Greenhouse . The sedating high from this indica is perfect for a night of anxiety-free relaxation. Platinum Kush gets its name from its frosty appearance, a result of the dense trichomes that grow on the bud. An indica, Platinum Kush has more CBD than most strains available in America. This chemical is used to treat severe seizures and other conditions. The combination of THC and CBD makes this a good strain for anxiety, depression, and pain, as the body high is deeply relaxing. This strain has a sweet, pungent smell reminiscent of fruit and a sweet, earthy taste. Platinum Kush, aka Platinum OG Kush and Platinum OG, is probably the result of crossbreeding between Master Kush and an original Afghani strain. Platinum Kush produces a mellow, easy feeling; the high doesn't last very long, but it's usually enough to put an insomniac to sleep. Dry mouth and red eyes are the only likely adverse effects, though paranoia is also possible. Platinum Kush is most popular in Denver and the West Coast, but it's harder to find in other parts of the country.