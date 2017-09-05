About this product
(90% Indica / 10% Sativa) Grown by Urban Greenhouse . The sedating high from this indica is perfect for a night of anxiety-free relaxation. Platinum Kush gets its name from its frosty appearance, a result of the dense trichomes that grow on the bud. An indica, Platinum Kush has more CBD than most strains available in America. This chemical is used to treat severe seizures and other conditions. The combination of THC and CBD makes this a good strain for anxiety, depression, and pain, as the body high is deeply relaxing. This strain has a sweet, pungent smell reminiscent of fruit and a sweet, earthy taste. Platinum Kush, aka Platinum OG Kush and Platinum OG, is probably the result of crossbreeding between Master Kush and an original Afghani strain. Platinum Kush produces a mellow, easy feeling; the high doesn't last very long, but it's usually enough to put an insomniac to sleep. Dry mouth and red eyes are the only likely adverse effects, though paranoia is also possible. Platinum Kush is most popular in Denver and the West Coast, but it's harder to find in other parts of the country.
Platinum Kush, also known as "Platinum Kush OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Afghani. This strain takes on a platinum-silver shade due to its thick coat of crystal resin. With purple hues and bright orange hairs, its buds grow dense with a sweet fruity and hashy aroma. The buzz from Platinum Kush has been described as strongly cerebral and body-numbing.
Platinum Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
547 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Urban Greenhouse
Urban Greenhouse is a premier medical cannabis dispensary located in Central Phoenix, Arizona. Urban Greenhouse produces the majority of our flower and concentrates at our state-of-the-art cultivation facility while offering educational and individualized customer service for patients at the dispensary. Urban Greenhouse leads the charge in Arizona’s medical marijuana revolution by providing patients with the highest quality medicinal products and a one of the kind dispensary experience. Our newly renovated dispensary is modern, sleek and extremely welcoming!
Here at Urban Greenhouse, we believe in phenomenal products and a level of customer service you can’t find anywhere else. We are proud to be the best medical marijuana dispensary in Phoenix and we continue to help people learn about and experience the medicinal potential of cannabis. Whether patients are searching for concentrates, edibles, or traditional flower, Urban Greenhouse is the prime resource for them to find what best suits their needs. If quality medicine and superior service are what you’re looking for in a medical marijuana dispensary, check us out today!
