Balanced hybrid with the uplifting kick of diesel and the gorgeous tasty buds of GDP. We were gifted this strain from a former medical safe access point. Patients love it and so will recreational folks with a distinct flavor of sweet pineberry. 21.75mg terpenes – Myrcene, a- Pinene, Caryophyllene dominant; Hues of purple and deep green with golden pistols. Available in 1g - 28g pouches, Colas in Glass and Pre-rolls