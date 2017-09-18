Loading…
Washington Bud Company

Purple Sour Diesel Shake

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD

Purple Sour Diesel effects

Reported by real people like you
198 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
31% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
