AK 48 autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 55% indica and 25% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. AK 48 has been derived from: Colombian Gold x Thai x Mexican x Afghani x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. AK 48 autoflowering feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 to 70 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 60 to 90 cm and will yield 400 to 500 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: flowery, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: happy, relaxed, talkative.



