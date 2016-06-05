About this product
AK 48 autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 55% indica and 25% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. AK 48 has been derived from: Colombian Gold x Thai x Mexican x Afghani x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. AK 48 autoflowering feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 to 70 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 60 to 90 cm and will yield 400 to 500 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: flowery, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: happy, relaxed, talkative.
About this strain
AK-48 is a strain that mixes Colombian Gold, Thai, Mexican, and Afghani genetics. It typically provides uplifting and euphoric effects. This strain is known for its dense buds, fast flowering cycle, and exceptional aroma.
AK-48 effects
Reported by real people like you
135 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:
* Delivery guaranteed worldwide
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
