AK 48 feminized seeds grows into a plant with 65% indica and 35% sativa properties. AK 48 has been derived from: Colombian Gold x Thai x Mexican x Afghani. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. AK 48 feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 to 70 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 125 to 300 cm and will yield 550 to 650 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: flowery, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: happy, relaxed, talkative.
AK-48 effects
Reported by real people like you
135 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
