AK feminized seeds grows into a plant with 25% indica and 75% sativa properties. AK has been derived from: Colombian x Mexican x Thai x Afghani. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. AK feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 140 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 to 170 cm and will yield 600 to 650 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, sweet, tropical and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, focused, relaxed, talkative.



Now in stock and available from 36.77 USD (5 seeds). Buy the AK feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/ak-feminized-seeds