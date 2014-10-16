About this product

Big White Widow autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 40% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Big White Widow has been derived from: White Widow x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 70 to 77 days. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 to 120 cm and yields up to 250 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 180 cm and will yield 250 to 350 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, flowery, woody and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting.



Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds). Buy these Big White Widow autoflowering feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/big-white-widow-autoflowering-feminized-seeds