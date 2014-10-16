Weedseedsexpress
About this product
White Widow feminized seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. White Widow has been derived from: Original White Widow. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 60 to 65 days. White Widow feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 to 110 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 140 cm and will yield 550 to 600 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: earthy, herbal, pungent, spicy, sweet and the effects can best be described as: creative, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting.
Now in stock and available from 36.80 USD (5 seeds). Buy the White Widow feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/white-widow-feminized-seeds
The weed has the following flavors: earthy, herbal, pungent, spicy, sweet and the effects can best be described as: creative, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting.
Now in stock and available from 36.80 USD (5 seeds). Buy the White Widow feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/white-widow-feminized-seeds
White Widow effects
Reported by real people like you
3,013 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!