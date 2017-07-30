Loading…
West Coast Cure

Cat Piss - 7g CUREsmalls

SativaTHC 18%CBD

Cat Piss is a Sativa dominant hybrid with hazy origins. While several examples of this cultivar exist, West Coast Cure’s version expresses a nice phenotype that produces a strong, piney odor with only mild hints of ammonia. The flavor is mildly sweet and citrusy with undertones of pine and a light spice. The effects are extremely heady and it makes for a great morning toke. Despite the unfortunate name -- the effects are uplifting with an energized buzz.

* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

Cat Piss effects

223 people told us about effects:
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
34% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
