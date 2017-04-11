Loading…
West Coast Trading Company

Black Mamba

IndicaTHC 20%CBD

Black Mamba effects

Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
