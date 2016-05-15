About this product
Harle-Tsu | Shatter | 1g
HybridTHC —CBD 11%
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthHeadacheDry eyes
- Feelings:RelaxedFocusedUplifted
- Helps with:PainStressAnxiety
- Terpenes:MyrcenePineneTerpinolene
Harle-Tsu effects are mostly calming.
Harle-Tsu potency is lower THC than average.
Harle-Tsu, bred by the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective, is a high-CBD hybrid cross between Harlequin and Sour Tsunami. With its high CBD content and virtually non-existent THC content, Harle-Tsu may bring relief to pain and inflammation without euphoria or intoxication. Harle-Tsu seeds have a 75% chance of expressing its high-CBD characteristics, and indoor plants will finish flowering in 8 weeks.
