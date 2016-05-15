Experience the gentle touch of Harle-Tsu, where the spicy, woody, and earthy flavors and aromas intertwine to create a sanctuary of relief. An indica born from the union of Harlequin and Sour Tsunami, Harle-Tsu creates an atmosphere of calmness, relaxation and pain relief, thanks to its high amount of CBD. Whether you're seeking solace from chronic pain or simply yearning for a moment of serenity, let this strain guide you through a soothing journey of well-being.

Total CBD: 21.13%

Total THC: 66.76%

