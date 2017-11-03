Super Silver Haze | Sugar | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Get ready to make your day shine with Super Silver Haze, a Sativa concentrate that promises an electrifying experience. Born from the iconic Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze, this strain delivers an uplifting, energetic high that kicks off your day with pure happiness. Its bright, sweet citrus aroma and earthy undertones make each hit a refreshing burst of flavor. Whether you're chasing creativity or looking for an extra boost, Super Silver Haze is the ultimate choice to elevate your mood and keep you going strong!

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

About this strain

Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item