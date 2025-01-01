With a flavorful blend of citrus and spice, Wedding Crasher is surely a strain that will make you say “I DO”. Wedding Crasher is a hybrid strain with a lineage of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. This strain will uplift your spirits, relieve any stress and provide a realxing high … everything you need to confidently crash a wedding whether it’s your own or someone else's.

SOC: 89.25%

Total THC: 78.84%

