White Widow is a premium sativa strain, a perfect fusion of Brazilian Sativa Landrace and South Indian Indica. This shatter delivers the signature pungent, earthy, and woody flavor that fans of the strain love. Known for its uplifting and euphoric high, White Widow Shatter provides a gentle boost of energy and creativity, making it an ideal choice for a Puff and Paint session with friends. Experience the perfect blend of flavor, aroma, and potency in every hit.



