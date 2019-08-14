West Edison
Sour Strawberry Budder 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
Sour Strawberry effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
72% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
72% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Eye pressure
9% of people say it helps with eye pressure
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!