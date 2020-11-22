About this product
Our sugar sauce gets its signature slushy texture from the careful combination of flavor-rich terpenes and THCa crystals. Our proprietary process retains the unique flavor and effects of the strains and cultivars we extract from, producing dabs that are just as delicious as the fresh flower from which they were processed. Sugar sauces are an excellent choice for anyone seeking maximum flavor and the benefits of full-spectrum cannabis extracts.
About this strain
Squirt is an sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred by Humboldt Seeds Company. This strain is made by crossing Tangie with Blueberry Muffin. The result is a fantastic aroma that smells exactly like the soft drink we all know and love - Squirt. This strain tastes sweet like tart grapefruit. Growers say Squirt has purple and green buds.
Squirt effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
36% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.