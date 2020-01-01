 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
When you grow kind, the proof is in the product. At Wicked Kind we never cut corners. We are thoughtful when choosing strains and have an innate understanding of what each plant needs during the growing and curing process. By uniting legendary genetics, craftsmanship & tenacious authenticity, Wicked Kind celebrates Oregon tradition by crafting a boutique cannabis experience for all to love & enjoy! Because you deserve only the best kind, the aromatic, flavorful, sexy kind.