Garlicane is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Slurricane. Bred by In House Genetics, Garlicane is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Garlicane effects make them feel sleepy, relaxed, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Garlicane when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, headaches, and fatique. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Garlicane features an aroma and flavor profile of pepper, chestnut, and mint. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlicane, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.