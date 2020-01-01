Witlon Inc is an administrative services company with a focus on providing the back office fundamentals with a turnkey solution for the legal cannabis industry through payroll management, banking solutions, employee management and staffing, and compliance assessment. Witlon’s objective is to help our clients operate and grow their businesses by providing custom financial solutions, programs to meet federal and state industry compliance requirements, and superior payroll administration and benefits. Witlon’s solutions are a path to laying the groundwork in creating the sustainable cannabis industry. Our experience managing W2 compliance processing, staff recruiting, construction services and industrial equipment procurement lay the foundation for your future success so you can grow your business. Cannabis production and distribution is currently the fastest growing industry in the U.S, with more than half the states with either medical usage or recreational usage legalized. Between 2009 and 2015, the cannabis industry grew more than 16.2% annually with over $11 billion in revenue generated. Growth is expected to increase 23.3% annually to exceed $100 billion. Witlon offers a full service solution for our clients in order to serve the demands of the cannabis industry. Managing W2 compliance processing, staff recruiting, accounting, construction services, and industrial equipment procurement is an integral part of the growth of your business. Witlon will manage these administrative functions so you can concentrate on growing.