Made using only heat and pressure, Rosin is a concentrate that retains a full spectrum of it's cannabinoid and terpene profile. 0.5 grams.



Strain Type: Hybrid (50S/50I) | Genetics: Starfighter x Mystery Cookies



Patients report an effect that starts as a slight lightheadedness and progresses towards full body relaxation. Rather than analytical and intense, the mental effects of this strain seem to have more to do with mood. Euphoric feelings may set in, along with intensified sensory perception. Thorough relaxation is the name of the game here, complemented by a kind of dreamy mental stimulation. Cookies and Cream’s effects make it a great medical strain for a range of physical ailments. Breeder: Exotic Genetix.