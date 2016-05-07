Yuma Way LLC
Sour Dubble Shatter 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Sour Dubb effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
42% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
