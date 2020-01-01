Zeus Arsenal

Enhancing the vaporizing experience, ZeusArsenal offers a complete line of vaporizer accessories to aid enthusiasts in their Quest for Trance. ZeusArsenal is an upstart vaporizer accessory company based in the heart of Toronto, Canada. Re-imagining the vaporizing experience, ZeusArsenal couples state-of-the-art technologies with mighty materials to produce exquisite items for every vaporizing enthusiast’s collection. Forced to flee his war-torn country as a child, Nima searched far and wide for a country he could call home. He found sanctuary in Canada, where his mind, body and spirit could be free from the shackles of creative oppression. It is here where Nima could couple his childhood passion for Greek mythology with his new found identity as a connoisseur, through the birth of ZEUSArsenal line. He derives pleasure from the nourishment of lobster-pasta and by serving like-minded connoisseurs in their own quest for trance. Nariman is a gentle warrior whose intense attention to detail and innovative imagination brings forth increasingly unique products to the ZEUSArsenal line. Spawning from his childhood days tinkering with building blocks, Nari has fine-tuned his imaginative engineering skills to perfection. When he is not refining or giving rise to new items like the Iceborn, Nari enjoys learning more about 3D printing and immersing himself in the online game world League of Legends. Vivian is a mystical mortal who is skilled beyond her years in visual imagery, design and graphic co-ordination. A true purist, she adheres to the strictest standard for herself, and strives to reach Demi-goddess status through her work. Vivian’s exquisite taste for the finest of computer programs is only rivaled by her never-ending quest for the universe’s premium steak.