Find dispensaries near Denver International Airport (DEN)

Unfortunately, cannabis is not permitted within Denver International Airport. While there is a designated smoking area outside of the Jeppesen terminal, marijuana of any kind is prohibited.

What happens if you are caught with weed at Denver International Airport?

While marijuana possession penalties are considered relatively accommodating in Denver, different rules apply on the premises of Denver International Airport. If caught carrying cannabis on your person or in your luggage, one can be subject to penalties, fines, and even jail time.