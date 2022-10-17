Open until 10pm ET

Open until 10pm ET

Open until 11pm ET

Open until 11pm ET

Open until 8pm ET

Open until 8pm ET

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 7pm ET

Open until 7pm ET

Open until 8pm ET

Open until 8pm ET

Lava Cake - Strain of the Week

Open until 8pm ET

Open until 8pm ET

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Open until 6pm ET

Open until 6pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 11pm ET

Open until 11pm ET

Open until 10pm ET

Open until 10pm ET

Open until 7pm ET

Open until 7pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 11pm ET

Open until 11pm ET

Open until 7pm ET

Open until 7pm ET

Open until 8pm ET

Open until 8pm ET

Open until 10pm ET

Open until 10pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 8pm ET

Open until 8pm ET

Open until 7pm ET

Open until 7pm ET

Open until 9:30pm ET

Open until 9:30pm ET

Open until 11pm ET

Open until 11pm ET

Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to buy weed in Atlanta, GA? No, recreational weed is not legal in Atlanta, GA.

How old do I have to be to buy weed recreationally in Atlanta, GA? You cannot purchase recreational weed in Atlanta, GA.

Does Atlanta, GA accept out-of-state medical cards? Atlanta, GA does not recognize out-of-state medical marijuana cards.

Is weed decriminalized in Atlanta, GA? No, possession of weed is still illegal in Atlanta, GA.