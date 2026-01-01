Best weed dispensaries in Hopkins, Minnesota with authentic reviews
Results 1-30 of 1554
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- RECFridley Dispensary14.7 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This is by far the best dispensary I’ve visited. The staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and genuinely cares about helping you find the right product. The store is clean, organized, and has a great selection of high-quality options. You can tell they take pride in what they do. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a top-tier experience.read full review
- RECLegacy Cannabis - WoodburyPickup24.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is exactly what I envisioned a dispensary to be like. Very good and knowledgeable staff. Inviting atmosphere. Great product. I understand that the market is young and inventory and prices are still an issue, but they had good inventory. Prices were high as expected. But the product was outstanding. Can't wait for the prices to come more in-line with other states. I will definitely go back to Legacy, nice shop.read full review
- MEDGreen Goods - Bloomington5.9 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I almost didn't believe that it could be this easy to get a product that not only is it quality but bypasses the stress of having to obtain it from somebody or someplace that is not monitored or regulated quality control. Besides the simple ordering process online, the quick pickup in store the safe security that is there to make everybody feel safe.And of course, the wonderful staff that are always pleasant to be around. The store is very clean.They offer accessories and odoring stations. The only thing I would recommend is a membership or promotional goodies for return clients and not just medical clients.read full review
- MEDRISE Dispensaries New Hope7.7 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.